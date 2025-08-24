Telangana to introduce Heli-Tourism soon

AMN

Telangana Tourism and Culture Minister J. Krishna Rao has announced that Heli-Tourism will soon be introduced to attract more domestic and international visitors to the state. He informed that the government is preparing proposals to operate helicopter tourism services between Hyderabad, Somasila and Srisailam to offer tourists a unique aerial experience.

Mr Rao was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a series of tourism development projects in the Nallamala region yesterday. He said the state government is focusing on promoting tourism and creating new opportunities for employment while improving infrastructure in tourism hubs. The Minister pointed out that Telangana had the natural potential to emerge as a major tourism destination. The Minister also launched development works for the Somasila Wellness and Spiritual Retreat at an estimated cost of 68.10 crore rupees.