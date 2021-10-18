Uttarakhand administers first dose of Covid vaccine to its entire eligible population

AMN

Uttarakhand has administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to its entire eligible population three months ahead of target. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, a total of 74 lakh people in the state have been administered the first dose of the vaccine. He said, 34.68 lakh people have been given second dose.

Mr Dhami has thanked all government, private and voluntary organisations involved in the exercise. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising the supply of vaccine doses for the state from August onwards.