Uttar Pradesh records around 54 % voter turnout till 5 PM in fifth phase of assembly elections

AMN

Voting concluded peacefully for fifth phase of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh today. An average of 53.98 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 PM. 61 constituencies spread over 12 districts went to polls in this phase.

The districts where elections were held today are Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Amethi, Raebareilly, Sultanpur, Gonda, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj and Chitrakoot. The state is witnessing Seven-Phase elections.

In the wake of Covid pandemic, elaborate arrangements were made for free, fair and corona-safe polling.

Long queues were seen from early morning at the polling booths which indicated the enthusiasm of the voters In this phase of elections. Barring few sporadic incidents voting was peaceful in fifth phase. Voters came out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

This phase has decided the political fate of 693 candidates including many ministers of the state government like Siddharth Nath Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Ramapati Shastri and Chandrika Upadhyay.

Polling took place today at Sirathu constituency of Kaushambi district also from where Deputy Chief Minister of state Keshav Prasad Maurya is in fray and Pallavi Patel, leader of apna dal kamerawadi is fighting against him. Former ministers in Samajwadi Party government Yasir Shah Rakesh Verma and Arvind Singh Gope are also in fray in this phase of elections. Prominent Religious places of state like Ayodhya Prayagraj and Chitrakoot went for poll In this phase. On Ayodhya assembly seat interesting fight is between former minister Pawan Pandey and BJP sitting MLA Ved Prakash Gupta.