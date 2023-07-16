Uttar Pradesh: OBC leader Om Prakash Rajbhar joins NDA

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said that he has decided to join NDA to be a part of PM Narendra Modi’s vision of welfare for the poor and backward people.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has decided to join the NDA to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He said that he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday and discussed about issues faced by poor and backward people on the ground level. Rajbhar said that he finalised joining NDA for the welfare of these people which is ‘also the vision of PM Narendra Modi’. He thanked Pm Modi, Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for taking him and his party along with other members of the NDA.

On his meeting with Amit Shah, he said, “We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14 and discussed various issues and decided to fight the 2024 elections together. I want to thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath for taking us along.”