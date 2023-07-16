इंडियन आवाज़     17 Jul 2023 12:19:38      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Uttar Pradesh: OBC leader Om Prakash Rajbhar joins NDA

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar said that he has decided to join NDA to be a part of PM Narendra Modi’s vision of welfare for the poor and backward people.

Image

AMN / WEB DESK

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has decided to join the NDA to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He said that he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday and discussed about issues faced by poor and backward people on the ground level. Rajbhar said that he finalised joining NDA for the welfare of these people which is ‘also the vision of PM Narendra Modi’. He thanked Pm Modi, Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath for taking him and his party along with other members of the NDA.

On his meeting with Amit Shah, he said, “We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14 and discussed various issues and decided to fight the 2024 elections together. I want to thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, CM Yogi Adityanath for taking us along.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر خزانہ سیتا رمن نے لچکدار مستقبل کے شہروں کی تعمیر کیلئے نجی شعبے کے ذریعے سرمایہ کاری کرنے پر زور دیا

مرکزی وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتا رمن نے مستقبل کے شہروں کو مالیہ ف ...

سوسائیٹی فار برائٹ فیوچر نے دہلی کے سیلاب سے متاثرہ علاقے کی سروے رپورٹ تیار کی

اے ایم این سوسائیٹی فار برائٹ فیوچر( ایس بی ایف ) کی دہلی کی ...

ہند -یو اے ای: موسمیاتی تبدیلی پر مشترکہ بیان

AMN ہندوستان کے وزیر اعظم جناب نریندر مودی اور متحدہ عرب اما ...

MARQUEE

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

The highest record of 500 climbers atop Mount Everest this spring

Around 500 people have successfully climbed the highest mountain in the world, Mount Everest. During the curre ...

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

Cooking for 100 hours: Nigerian chef Hilda Bassey enters Guinness Book of World Records

“Please don’t make it a competition” – Indian chef, Lata Tondon who held the Guinness record Hilda Bac ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

Mohsin Javed’s Photographs Selected for France Exhibition

AMN / WEB DESK Budding Photographer from New Delhi Mohsin Javed's  Photographs were selected for the F ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayaan-3, India’s third lunar mission, lifts offs from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK Chandrayaan-3 has been successfully launched today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sr ...

ISRO Opens Doors for Indian Industries to Harness Small Satellite Launch Vehicle Technology

WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), the country's leading space agency, is taking a sig ...

@Powered By: Logicsart