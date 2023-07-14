BJP condemns police action on party leaders in Patna

BJP has condemned the police action on party leaders and workers in Patna during a protest yesterday. Briefing media in New Delhi today, party leader and Union Minister Nityanand Rai said, a peace march was organized by BJP leaders and workers in favor of teacher candidates and farmers of the state but they were lathi-charged and a party leader from Jehanabad district died.

He said the action is an example of autocracy in the state. He alleged that people are angry due to the misrule and wrongdoings of the Bihar government. Mr. Rai added that doing peaceful protests is people’s right in a democracy but what has happened in Patna is very much condemnable.

A controversy broke out over the “death” of a Bihar BJP leader during the party’s march towards the assembly here on Thursday.

The saffron party alleged that its Jehanabad district general secretary succumbed to injuries suffered in a “brutal” lathi charge by the police, prompting the local administration to issue a quick rebuttal.

In a statement, the Patna district administration said Vijay Kumar Singh, a resident of Jehanabad district, was “found unconscious by the roadside”.

“No injury marks have been found,” said the statement adding that Singh has been taken to PMCH, the state’s largest government hospital.