Uttar Pradesh govt allows reopening of schools for Classes 1st to 8th

AMN

In wake of weakening of Covid19 infection, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to open school up to 8th standard for physical classes. The classes will be held as per following of Covid protocol.

As per government order issued by Basic Shiksha Vibhag, the classes from 6 to 8 will resume from August 23rd and first to 5th will restart from September 1st.

Notable is that schools and colleges were closed for physical classes due to Covid19 pandemic in state in March this year. The physical running of classes in Madhyamik, Higher education and Technical education institution has already been started from 16th August.