Uttar Pradesh: 6 Kanwariayas electrocuted to death, 6 injured in Meerut

Six Kanwariyas were electrocuted to death while six others injured in Meerut district. The condition of three others was said to be critical.

According to officials, the incident took place in Bhawanpur’s Rali Chauhan village in Meerut district when the vehicle of Kanwariyas came in contact with a low-hanging high-tension power line.

The District administration has formed a Committee to investigate the matter. The Committee will produce its findings within 48 hours.

According to Bhawanpur police station, the deceased were identified as Prashant Saini (14), Himanshu Saini (16), Mahendra Saini (45), Lakhmi (45), Manish (18), and Lakshya (12).

Earlier on Saturday night, Meena had told that 10 people who suffered electrocution were admitted to nearby hospitals, out of which five died.

According to police, the injured victim was shifted to AIIMS

Following the incident, angry villagers staged a protest, demanding action against the electricity department officials over their negligence that led to the incident,