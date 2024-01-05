इंडियन आवाज़     05 Jan 2024 01:30:18      انڈین آواز

USA: Several injured in shooting at Perry High School in Iowa

Officials in Dallas County, Iowa, confirmed that there were multiple victims after a shooting at a high school in Perry, about 40 miles northwest of Des Moines on Thursday morning.

The teenage shooter is dead, two different sources reported to CBS News. Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante did not identify the shooter, but indicated they were born in 2006.

Thursday was the school’s first day back after the holiday break. Classes are canceled for the day. 

Dallas County officials say it’s still unclear how many were injured in the shooting, and the extent of the injuries. Perry High School is located roughly 40 miles northwest of Des Moines.

According to Infante, the school hadn’t started yet when the incident was reported at 7:37 a.m., so there were very few students and staff in the building. Law enforcement responded within 7 minutes after an alert from the school that indicated an active shooter.  

The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is monitoring the situation, adding “Agents from the FBI Omaha Des Moines resident agency are on the scene. We are assisting the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.”

A White House official says President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting and that the White House is in touch with the Iowa governor’s office.

“Our hearts are broken by this senseless tragedy. Our prayers are with the students, teachers & families of the Perry Community,” Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds wrote on X. She added that she has been in contact with law enforcement and will be at the press conference on Thursday afternoon. 

