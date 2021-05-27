US will remain deeply engaged with Afghanistan govt, Afghan people: Jake Sullivan

AMN/ WEB DESK

Afghanistan and the Afghan people, as US troops depart from the country. The National Security Council Spokesperson Emily Horne in a White House statement said that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan emphasized that the United States will remain deeply engaged with the Government of Afghanistan and the Afghan people, as US troops depart the country.

Earlier, in the month of April, Mr Biden announced to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan before the 20th Anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks. The statement comes after US Jake Sullivan spoke with Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib yesterday.