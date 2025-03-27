US: Wildfires sweep through North & South Carolina

AMN/ WEB DESK

Wildfires sweeping through the states of North and South Carolina have forced evacuations and prompted a state of emergency. Officials said North Carolina’s Polk County is hardest hit, with 250 households evacuated and at least 20 structures lost. Fueled by dry conditions, strong winds, and downed trees from Hurricane Helene, fires continue to spread. Authorities have issued air quality warnings and banned open burning. North Carolina Governor Josh Stein urged residents to heed evacuation orders, while meteorologists warned that upcoming rain wouldn’t be enough to extinguish the fires.