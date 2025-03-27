Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Pakistan: Insurgents kill 6 passengers in Gwadar district of Balochistan

Mar 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Suspected insurgents killed six people from Punjab province after forcing them off a passenger bus in the Gwadar district in Pakistan’s Balochistan. Senior Superintendent of Police Hafeez Baloch said the attack occurred late last night when armed men stopped a Karachi-bound bus near the Kalmat area on the Ormara highway. Five victims died at the scene, while one succumbed to injuries later. The attackers also kidnapped three others. No group has claimed responsibility, but ethnic Baloch militants have previously targeted people from Punjab. The assailants also blocked highways and set fire to three urea-laden trailers from the Gwadar port. Security forces later launched an operation to clear the roads.

