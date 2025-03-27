Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Egypt: Submarine sinks, 6 dead, 9 injured

Mar 27, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Six people died, and nine others were injured after a tourist submarine sank in Hurghada, a popular Red Sea destination. A statement from the Red Sea governorate said emergency crews rescued 29 people. The submarine was sailing off one of the beaches in the tourist promenade area and was carrying 45 tourists of various nationalities. The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. Many tourist companies have stopped or limited travel on the Red Sea due to dangers from regional conflicts.

