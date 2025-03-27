India-Russia to deepen strategic partnership to navigate complex geopolitical landscape

AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar today highlighted the enduring strategic partnership between India and Russia, stating that it is set to deepen further as both nations navigate a complex geopolitical landscape. He made these remarks addressing Russia and India: Towards a New Bilateral Agenda conference hosted by Indian Embassy in Moscow and Russian Council via video message. Dr Jaishankar further reiterated the ambitious goal of boosting bilateral trade with their set target of increasing bilateral trade to 100 billion dollars by 2030. Dr Jaishankar underscored the importance of cultural ties and people-to-people connections, alongside cooperation in multilateral forums. He also emphasised the importance of collaboration in various sectors, including energy, defense, and emerging areas like technology and agriculture.

Dr Jaishankar said that the further enhancement of the special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia continues to be a shared foreign policy priority. He said that this relationship with deep historic roots and a long tradition of trust and mutual respect continues to expand and deepen in the backdrop of a dynamic world order. Dr Jaishankar highlighted that through every shift and realignment, India and Russia have demonstrated an exceptional ability to adapt and find new opportunities for mutual benefit and for contributing to regional and global stability and prosperity. He said the diplomatic engagement between both countries continued to be marked by frequent high-level exchanges and robust institutional mechanisms and a commitment to each other’s core interests.