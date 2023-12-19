USA continues to arm Israel in its campaign against Hamas

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States vowed that it would continue to arm Israel in its campaign against Hamas, even as it called for more humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the devastated Gaza Strip.

Fighting raged on in the third month of the bloodiest-ever Gaza war, with the Hamas-run health ministry reporting another 110 people killed in strikes on the Jabalia camp near Gaza City.

The UN Security Council in New York was set to vote on another call for a ceasefire in the besieged territory, after previous bids were vetoed by Israel’s key ally the US.

But the vote was postponed until Dec 19 as negotiations continued over the text of the document, diplomatic sources at the United Nations told news agency.

Visiting Israel, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said we must get more humanitarian assistance in to the nearly two million displaced people in Gaza and we must distribute that aid better.

He confirmed Washington was Israel’s greatest friend and would continue to provide critical munitions, tactical vehicles and air defence systems.