Egypt: Sisi Secures Third Term with 89.6% Vote

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, former military chief, secured a third, six-year term today after winning 89.6 percent of the vote in an election overshadowed by the war in neighbouring Gaza and a faltering economy.



Political experts said after winning another six-year term, his immediate priorities would be taming near-record inflation, managing a chronic foreign currency shortage and preventing spillover from the conflict between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers.



Voting was spread over three days, with results announced today. Three candidates stood against Sisi in the election, none of them high-profile figures.