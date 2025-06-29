Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US: Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ passed in Senate

Jun 29, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ has passed the key Senate vote. The bill was passed with a narrow vote of 51 to 49. As the bill now heads for its next round of votes, the US president has hailed the key Senate vote as a great victory for the Republican party.

The bill is part of Trump’s efforts towards tax cuts and spending. The bill focuses on funds for the US president’s top immigration, border, tax-cut and military priorities and policies. It will also extend the 2017 tax cuts imposed during Trump’s first Presidency, which cut other taxes and boosted spending on military and border security as part of the crackdown on immigration.

