Hundreds of flights have been cancelled at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the busiest airport in the world, after a severe storm wreaked havoc. According to reports, more than 450 flights into and out of Atlanta were cancelled. The airline company’s 14 per cent of total flights, flying across the United States, were cancelled due to the Atlanta storm. The airline warned that several hundred more cancellations are expected to occur over the weekend.

