US: Trump appoints Indian-American Sriram Krishnan as policy advisor on AI

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Indian-American entrepreneur Sriram Krishnan as the Senior White House Policy Advisor on Artificial Intelligence, AI.

Krishnan will work closely with David Sacks, who has been appointed as the White House AI and Crypto Czar, to shape AI policy across the federal government, Trump said.

Following the announcement, Krishnan expressed his gratitude on the social media platform X. Krishnan’s appointment has been widely applauded by the Indian-American community, recognising his contributions to technology and leadership.

Born in Chennai, Krishnan moved to the United States after completing his graduation. He began his career at Microsoft as a founding member of Windows Azure. Apart from being a seasoned tech leader, he is also a venture capitalist, podcaster, and author.