Brazil: 10 killed in Plane crash in Gramado

In Brazil, a small plane crashed into a tourist hotspot in the city of Gramado yesterday. The crash killed all 10 people on board and injured more than a dozen people on the ground. According to Brazil’s Civil Defense agency, the twin-engine Piper PA-42 Cheyenne crashed shortly after takeoff, hitting the chimney of a house and the second floor of another before slamming into a furniture shop.

Rio Grande do Sul Governor Eduardo Leite confirmed that the aircraft’s owner and pilot, Luiz Claudio Galeazzi, was among the victims, along with nine members of his family. Leite also said that 17 people on the ground were injured, 12 of whom were still receiving treatment in hospital.