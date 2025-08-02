Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US suspends UCLA’s research funding over antisemitism claims

Aug 2, 2025

WEB DESK

The US administration is suspending federal research funding to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), one of the top public universities in the United States, over claims of antisemitism and bias. UCLA’s chancellor, Julio Frenk, has said, it received a notice that the federal government is suspending certain research funding to the university. Frenk pointed out that hundreds of grants may be lost, adversely affecting the work of UCLA researchers, faculty and staff through Washington’s decision. The suspension comes after a US Department of Justice civil rights investigation that alleged UCLA had been deliberately indifferent to widespread harassment of Israeli students during 2024 pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

No scope for constitutional reform outside of parliament: BNP

Aug 2, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh interim govt to unveil ‘July Declaration’ on Aug 5

Aug 2, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

4 astronauts from US, Japan, Russia successfully dock at space station: NASA

Aug 2, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

No scope for constitutional reform outside of parliament: BNP

2 August 2025 6:56 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh interim govt to unveil ‘July Declaration’ on Aug 5

2 August 2025 6:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

راہل گاندھی کا دھماکہ خیز دعویٰ: “2024 کے انتخابات میں زبردست دھاندلی ہوئی”

2 August 2025 4:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

राहुल गांधी का बड़ा दावा: ‘2024 का लोकसभा चुनाव धांधली से जीता गया’

2 August 2025 4:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!