US suspends UCLA’s research funding over antisemitism claims

The US administration is suspending federal research funding to the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), one of the top public universities in the United States, over claims of antisemitism and bias. UCLA’s chancellor, Julio Frenk, has said, it received a notice that the federal government is suspending certain research funding to the university. Frenk pointed out that hundreds of grants may be lost, adversely affecting the work of UCLA researchers, faculty and staff through Washington’s decision. The suspension comes after a US Department of Justice civil rights investigation that alleged UCLA had been deliberately indifferent to widespread harassment of Israeli students during 2024 pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses.