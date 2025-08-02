Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Slovenia becomes 1st EU nation to ban all weapons trade with Israel

Aug 2, 2025

WEB DESK

Slovenia has become the first country in the European Union to ban all weapons trade with Israel over its war in Gaza. The arms embargo was announced by Prime Minister Robert Golob after a government session. It said it was moving ahead independently because the EU was unable to adopt concrete measures due to internal disagreements and disunity. It added that the government had not issued any permits for the export of military weapons and equipment to Israel since October 2023 because of the conflict. The move by the government comes two weeks after the country declared Israeli ministers persona non grata.

Earlier, Slovenia’s Parliament passed a decree recognising Palestinian statehood, following in the steps of Ireland, Norway and Spain.

Last week, France, the United Kingdom and Canada also announced they may recognise a Palestinian state.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh interim govt to unveil ‘July Declaration’ on Aug 5

Aug 2, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

4 astronauts from US, Japan, Russia successfully dock at space station: NASA

Aug 2, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Trump fires BLS chief, alleges job data was faked to aid Kamala Harris before election

Aug 2, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh interim govt to unveil ‘July Declaration’ on Aug 5

2 August 2025 6:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

راہل گاندھی کا دھماکہ خیز دعویٰ: “2024 کے انتخابات میں زبردست دھاندلی ہوئی”

2 August 2025 4:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

राहुल गांधी का बड़ा दावा: ‘2024 का लोकसभा चुनाव धांधली से जीता गया’

2 August 2025 4:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

“2024 Lok Sabha elections were rigged”, claims Rahul Gandhi

2 August 2025 4:21 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!