Slovenia becomes 1st EU nation to ban all weapons trade with Israel

WEB DESK

Slovenia has become the first country in the European Union to ban all weapons trade with Israel over its war in Gaza. The arms embargo was announced by Prime Minister Robert Golob after a government session. It said it was moving ahead independently because the EU was unable to adopt concrete measures due to internal disagreements and disunity. It added that the government had not issued any permits for the export of military weapons and equipment to Israel since October 2023 because of the conflict. The move by the government comes two weeks after the country declared Israeli ministers persona non grata.

Earlier, Slovenia’s Parliament passed a decree recognising Palestinian statehood, following in the steps of Ireland, Norway and Spain.

Last week, France, the United Kingdom and Canada also announced they may recognise a Palestinian state.