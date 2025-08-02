Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Trump fires BLS chief, alleges job data was faked to aid Kamala Harris before election

Aug 2, 2025

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has ordered the sacking of Erika McEntarfer, commissioner of the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS), accusing her of manipulating data for political purposes. In a post on a social media platform, Mr. Trump said, the Biden appointee, Dr. Erika, faked the job numbers before the Election to try and boost Kamala Harris’s chances of Victory. He said, important numbers like this must be fair and accurate, and they can’t be manipulated for political purposes.

Ryan Sweet, chief US economist at Oxford Economics, said the decision to fire the commissioner was concerning, noting that high-quality economic data is essential to businesses and not easily replicated with private sources.

President Trump’s announcement came just a few hours after the BLS released the July jobs report, which showed just 73,000 non-farm jobs added, far below forecasts and downward revisions of over 250,000 jobs for May and June combined.

