4 astronauts from US, Japan, Russia successfully dock at space station: NASA

Aug 2, 2025

AMN

Four astronauts from the United States, Japan, and Russia have successfully reached the International Space Station (ISS) as part of NASA’s Crew-11 mission. The team docked at the ISS today at 11:57 AM IST after a 15-hour journey.

They lifted off aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 9:13 PM last night. Upon arrival, Crew-11 joined seven astronauts already aboard the ISS.

During their six-month stay, the Crew-11 astronauts will carry out a variety of scientific experiments and technology demonstrations. These include simulating lunar landings, testing eye protection methods for space travel, studying how plant cells divide in space and many others.

They will take over from the Crew-10 team, who have been on the station since March. Crew-10 is expected to return to Earth as early as Wednesday.

