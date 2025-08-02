Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US Public Broadcasting to shut down after Congress cuts $1.1 billion federal funding

Aug 2, 2025

WEB DESK

In the United States, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) will shut down its operations after the loss of federal funding. The process of closing down comes after the Congress’s vote last month to cut 1.1 billion in its federal funding. The organisation said this marks the first time in more than 50 years that it has been excluded from receiving federal funding.

The CPB has been supporting the operations of more than 1,500 locally managed and operated public television and radio stations in the US. It also allocates funds to National Public Radio and Public Broadcasting Service.

The CPB, a private, nonprofit corporation authorised by the US Congress in 1967, has served as the steward of federal investment in public broadcasting for nearly six decades.

