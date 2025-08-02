6.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Kuril Islands

WEB DESK

An Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 was recorded on the east of the Kuril Islands in the Russian Far East last night. As per the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 11:50 Indian Standard Time at a depth of 32 kilometres. Around 125 aftershocks of magnitude 4.4 or greater have occurred near Russia since the massive 8.8 earthquake struck off the coast.

Meanwhile, the tsunami advisory for Hawaii has been lifted after a massive earthquake off Russia’s far eastern coast put the region on high alert. Tsunami warnings for the US coastline and Japan were downgraded to advisories earlier.