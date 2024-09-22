US Stocks Flat After Fed-Driven Rally

U.S. stocks closed nearly unchanged on Friday, as investors paused buying after a strong rally in the prior session that was fuelled by an upsized interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, while Nike’s gains helped nudge the Dow to a record high.

After notching their biggest daily percentage gains since mid-August, major averages were subdued for most of the session but managed to secure weekly gains of at least 1%.

The Dow Jones Industrial rose 0.09 percent, the S&P 500 lost 0.19 percent, and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.36 percent.