Harmonization of food standards is critical to thrive globalized food trade: Anupriya Patel

Sep 21, 2024

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel has stressed that harmonization of food standards is critical to thrive globalized food trade. Addressing the Regional Conclave organized under the Global Food Regulators Summit 2024 in New Delhi today,

Patel emphasized maintaining consumer health by implementing scientifically-based food standards. She highlighted that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India and Codex Alimentarius are working together to achieve a healthier and safer food system. She further noted that the adaptation of new technologies like biotechnology and sustainable farming is crucial.

