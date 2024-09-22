Digital payment transaction volume grew to nearly 19,000 in FY 2023-24 

DIGITALA UPI

The Ministry of Finance has said that the digital payment transaction volume grew to nearly 19 thousand crore in the Financial Year 2023-24 compared to over 2,000 crore in the Financial Year 2017-18. The volume of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions also increased by more than 13 thousand crore from nearly ninety crore during the same period. The Ministry further added that UPI transaction value has reached 200 lakh crore rupees in the Financial Year 23-24. It also informed that UPI is currently facilitating live transactions in seven countries. These are UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, France, and Mauritius.