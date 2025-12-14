US Soldiers and Civilian Interpreter Killed in ISIS Ambush in Syria

NEWS DESK

Two US soldiers and a US civilian interpreter were killed in Syria after an ambush carried out by an Islamic State (IS) gunman, according to US Central Command. Three additional US service members were wounded in the attack, during which the assailant was confronted and killed.

US President Donald Trump described the incident on social media as an “ISIS attack” targeting both the US and Syria, warning that it would be met with a “very serious retaliation.” He said the injured soldiers were recovering well. The attack marks the first US fatalities in Syria since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

The Syrian government condemned the attack, while state media reported that two Syrian service members were also injured.