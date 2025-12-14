U.S. : 2 Students Killed and 9 Injured in Brown University Shooting

BrownUAlert: The Brown campus continues to be in lockdown, and it is imperative that all members of our community remain sheltered in place. This means keeping all doors locked and ensuring no movement across campus. The law enforcement response remains ongoing. Safety is the utmost and essential priority.

AMN / NEWS DESK

At least TWO students were killed and 9 people injured in shooting at Brown University. The shooting happened during a final exam review session for a Principles of Economics class, according to the class’s professor, Rachel Friedberg. The classroom was on the first floor of the Barus and Holley engineering and physics building. The authorities said the gunman exited the building on the Hope Street side.

Hundreds of police officers swarmed the streets near Brown University late Saturday, shining flashlights into parked cars in search of a gunman who opened fire on students in a campus building, killing two people and injuring nine more.

The suspect, who was described as wearing dark clothing and estimated to be in his 30s, is still at large. Residents have been told to stay inside.

The FBI and Providence police are seeking information on the suspect from members of the public. More than 400 law enforcement officers from local, state and federal agencies are in the area near the scene of the attack. President Donald Trump says he’s been briefed on the shooting.

People inside residential buildings within a cordoned-off perimeter on Brown’s campus have been told to remain sheltered in place until authorities escort them to a safe location, according to an alert on the university’s website at 11:06p.m.

December 13, 7:38pm:

Dear Brown Community,

This is a deeply tragic day for Brown, our families and our local community. There are truly no words that can express the deep sorrow we are feeling for the victims of the shooting that took place today at the Barus & Holley engineering and physics building.

We lost two community members today who were fatal victims of the shooting, and at this point, we know there are at least eight additional victims who were transported to the hospital. In this moment, they are in critical but stable condition, but this is an evolving situation. Our hearts are with their families.

Our Department of Public Safety has been working closely with law enforcement and has been informed that the suspect is still at large and the situation remains active. We know this is a source of tremendous fear and anxiety across our community right now. While DPS was at one point informed that there was an individual in custody, that person was determined not to be the shooting suspect after questioning. Therefore, we urge all members of our community to remain vigilant. We continue to be in lockdown, and it is imperative that all members of our community remain sheltered in place. This means keeping all doors locked and ensuring no movement across campus.

We know our community wants answers, and we will provide them as soon as we can. For now, please know we are doing all we can to keep our community safe and have mobilized support for the students and their families. I encourage you to read the updates being provided via the RAVE alert system and Brown.edu website about this emergency. We are committed to providing updates as soon as information is available.

As we have shared in the alerts, law enforcement is actively working to identify the community members who lost their lives, and we are working with local hospitals to identify those transported for care. Even when we have that information, we may not be able to release it to our campus immediately. Whether or not you spend any time in Barus & Holley, I ask all students, faculty and staff to please be in touch directly with your families to let them know you are safe. They are worried about you.

This is a day that we hoped never would come to our community. It is deeply devastating for all of us. We are grateful to law enforcement for their immediate response and their ongoing work to ensure the safety of our community. Please continue to take all steps to be safe.

Sincerely,

Christina H. Paxson

President