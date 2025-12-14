Bangladesh Election Commission seeks additional Forces to protect its officials amid unrest

AMN

Bangladesh’s Election Commission (EC) has sought additional police protection for its top leadership and offices nationwide, citing renewed unrest following the announcement of the schedule for the 13th national parliamentary election.

In letters sent to the Inspector General of Police and the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, the EC requested enhanced security for Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin, the EC secretary and four election commissioners, stressing the need for uninterrupted and safe discharge of duties during the election period.

The commission asked for round-the-clock police escorts with vehicles for the officials, and an additional escort vehicle for the CEC, who already has limited security coverage. The move follows a spike in violence after the poll schedule was announced on December 11.

An independent parliamentary aspirant and spokesperson of the Inqilab Mancha, Sharif Osman Hadi, was shot a day later, heightening security concerns.

Separately, unidentified attackers targeted election offices in Lakshmipur and Pirojpur, setting fire to premises where sensitive electoral materials are stored.

In a letter signed by EC Deputy Secretary Mohammad Monir Hossain, the commission described the measures as “urgent and necessary,” noting that the election process has entered a critical phase. The EC also instructed authorities to strengthen security at all field-level offices, including 10 regional, 64 district and 522 upazila or thana election offices across the country.

With the February 12 parliamentary polls and a referendum approaching, the EC’s demand underscores growing anxiety over the security environment and raises fresh questions about the state’s ability to ensure a peaceful and credible election amid rising political tensions.