Delhi Pollution: Govt asks all schools to conduct classes up to IX and XI in hybrid mode

The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed all schools to conduct classes for students up to Class IX and XI in a hybrid mode in light of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. This decision follows an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management, which invoked Stage-IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect to curb further worsening of air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

According to the circular issued yesterday, government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board have been instructed to offer both physical and online classes wherever feasible until further orders.

For students of Classes 10 and 12, classes will continue to be held in schools. Stage 4 curbs include a ban on all construction activities and the entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi.

The decision comes as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital region worsened, crossing the 400 mark in several areas.

The Delhi government has also directed all government and private offices in the city to shift at least 50 percent of their staff to work from home. A similar directive had been issued on November 24 following the implementation of GRAP-3 measures, but it was later withdrawn after the restrictions were lifted later that month.