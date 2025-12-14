The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Pollution: Govt asks all schools to conduct classes up to IX and XI in hybrid mode

Dec 14, 2025

VINIT WAHI / NEW DELHI

The Delhi Directorate of Education has directed all schools to conduct classes for students up to Class IX and XI in a hybrid mode in light of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. This decision follows an order issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management, which invoked Stage-IV actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect to curb further worsening of air pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

According to the circular issued yesterday, government, government-aided, and unaided recognised private schools under the Directorate of Education, NDMC, MCD, and the Delhi Cantonment Board have been instructed to offer both physical and online classes wherever feasible until further orders.

For students of Classes 10 and 12, classes will continue to be held in schools. Stage 4 curbs include a ban on all construction activities and the entry of non-essential polluting trucks into Delhi.

The decision comes as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital region worsened, crossing the 400 mark in several areas.

The Delhi government has also directed all government and private offices in the city to shift at least 50 percent of their staff to work from home. A similar directive had been issued on November 24 following the implementation of GRAP-3 measures, but it was later withdrawn after the restrictions were lifted later that month.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi’s Jordan Visit to Deepen Strategic India–Jordan Partnership

Dec 14, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

U.S. : 2 Students Killed and 9 Injured in Brown University Shooting

Dec 14, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Soldiers and Civilian Interpreter Killed in ISIS Ambush in Syria

Dec 14, 2025

You missed

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi’s Jordan Visit to Deepen Strategic India–Jordan Partnership

14 December 2025 1:07 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INDIA INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Election Commission seeks additional Forces to protect its officials amid unrest

14 December 2025 12:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

U.S. : 2 Students Killed and 9 Injured in Brown University Shooting

14 December 2025 11:52 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Soldiers and Civilian Interpreter Killed in ISIS Ambush in Syria

14 December 2025 11:49 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments