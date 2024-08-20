US Secy of State Antony Blinken meets Israeli President, PM in Jerusalem

AMN / WEB DESK

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday (19th August 2024) met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. Blinken is on a three-day visit to Egypt and Israel to continue US diplomatic efforts to conclude the agreement for a ceasefire. The visit is focused on the release of hostages and detainees through the bridging proposal presented by the United States, with support from Egypt and Qatar.

Earlier in the day, Blinken met Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Meanwhile, Hamas has criticised the new ceasefire proposal for Gaza, presented in Doha last week. The group claimed the proposal aligns with Netanyahu’s demands, including rejecting a permanent ceasefire and setting new conditions on the prisoner exchange, which Hamas said hindered the deal’s completion.