Second part of Budget Session of Parliament begins on March 8
Tamil Nadu: Congress, DMK seal seat-sharing agreement, Congress to contest 25 seats
BJP releases first list of 56 candidates for West Bengal Assembly polls
PM Modi calls for developing Indian military into a future force
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls for urgent action in Afghanistan to prevent ‘spring offensive’ by Taliban

AMN/ WEB DESK

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has called for urgent action in Afghanistan to prevent a ‘spring offensive’ by the Taliban. While claiming that the Taliban could make increased ‘territorial gains’ in the country, Mr Blinken, in a letter to the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, called for a 90-day reduction in violence and formation of a transitional government from both sides.

The letter, which surfaced in Afghan media on Sunday said, that the United States is currently in pursuit of a high-level diplomatic effort to move matters more fundamentally and quickly toward a settlement and a permanent and comprehensive cease-fire. He also proposed a UN-led peace conference in Turkey attended by foreign ministers and envoys from Russia, China, Pakistan, Iran, India and the US.

Mr Blinken said that US is considering all available options on what could be done about 2,500 troops stationed in Afghanistan. He said that the government has made no decisions on the planned exit of US military from Afghanistan by May 1. Since US-backed negotiations with the Taliban began last September, violence has increased in the country. According to local officials, the insurgents who were earlier in control of just rural areas are now advancing towards towns and cities.

P V Sindhu loses to Carolina Marin in final of Yonex Swiss Open

WEB DESK In her fourth tournament of 2021 India's top athlete P V Sindhu settled for the runners-up at the ...

Srinu Bugatha, Sudha Singh win New Delhi Marathon titles but fail to qualify for Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 7 March : Ace runners  Srinu Bugatha  and Sudha Singh  expectedly clinche ...

ہندوستان کو’آتم نربھر بھارت‘ نہیں بلکہ غیر ملکی سرمایہ کی ضرورت ہے

مہیر شرما گزشتہ ایک سال کے دوران اگر کسی بات نے گھریلو اور غ ...

مفرور اقتصادی مجرموں سے سختی سے نمٹنے کی ضرورت: نائب صدر

عندلیب اخترنائب صدر، شری ایم وینکیا نائیڈو نے تما م ملکوں سے ...

ممبئی کی مشہور ’کراچی بیکری‘ بالآخر بند ہوگئی

جاوید اخترہندوستان میں سب سے قدیم اور مشہور ترین بیکریوں میں ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Jaideep Bhatnagar takes over as Principal DG, PIB

Staff Reporter Mr. Jaideep Bhatnagar, an Officer of the Indian Information Service of 1986 Batch today took ...

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

The Indian Awaaz