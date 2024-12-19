The Indian Awaaz

US sanctions 4 Pakistani entities, including NDC, over Links to ballistic missile programme

Dec 19, 2024

United States has sanctioned four Pakistani entities, including the state-owned flagship aerospace and defence agency National Development Complex (NDC) on charges of contributing to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme. Amid the continuing proliferation threat of Pakistan’s long-range missile development, the US State Department said, it has designated four entities for sanctions, as these entities have posed a risk of proliferation of mass destruction weapons and transportation or usage of such items. Other than NDC, the three other sanctioned entities are Karachi based, Akhtar and Sons Private Limited, Affiliates International and Rockside Enterprise.

