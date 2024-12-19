Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to be on 3-day official visit to Mauritius

The Indian Awaaz

Dec 19, 2024
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will be on a three-day official visit to Mauritius from tomorrow. The visit marks the first high-level bilateral engagement between India and Mauritius after the formation of the new government in Mauritius led by Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam. The visit is a continuation of the regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the priority India attaches to its relationship with Mauritius under its Vision SAGAR, Africa Forward policy and commitment to the Global South.

India and Mauritius share age-old ties rooted in shared history, culture and tradition and encompass cooperation across several sectors. The visit will be an opportunity to further advance India’s bilateral ties with Mauritius.

