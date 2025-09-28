The Indian Awaaz

US revokes Colombian president’s visa over ‘reckless and incendiary’ remarks

Sep 28, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The United States has announced plans to revoke Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s visa, citing what it described as reckless and incendiary behavior during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York. According to the U.S.

State Department, the decision followed Petro’s appearance at a rally outside the United Nations headquarters, where he reportedly urged U.S. soldiers to disobey President Trump’s orders.

He also called for the creation of an international force larger than the U.S. military to liberate Palestinians.

Petro’s office and Colombia’s foreign ministry have not responded to requests for comment, and it remains unclear whether he is still in New York.

The incident came amid growing tensions at the UN over the Gaza war, with multiple countries including France, Britain, Canada, and Australia recently recognising Palestinian statehood. Israel has condemned those moves, accusing the West of rewarding violence.

