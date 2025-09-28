US is blocking efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, says Iran

Last Updated on September 28, 2025 9:12 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Iran has said that the United States is blocking efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement, just hours before UN sanctions lifted under the deal were scheduled to be reimposed.

President Masoud Pezeshkian, speaking upon his return from the UN General Assembly in New York, said Washington continued to derail negotiations by introducing new pretexts.

He reportedly told European leaders during his visit that Iran remained willing to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Iran has also criticised France, Britain, and Germany for invoking the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) snapback mechanism last month, which restores sanctions in response to alleged non-compliance.

Tehran has recalled its ambassadors from the three countries in protest.

JCPOA, more commonly known as “the Iran nuclear deal,” is a 2015 agreement between Iran and several world powers to restrict Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for relief of international sanctions on Iran.

The deal was negotiated by the Democratic administration of U.S. President Barack Obama but rejected by his Republican successor Donald Trump as he pulled the US out of the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.