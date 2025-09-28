Sri Lanka: High Commissioner of India Santosh Jha flags off Viksit Bharat Run in Colombo

Last Updated on September 28, 2025 9:13 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Viksit Bharat Run 2025 was held this morning at Galle Face Green in Colombo, drawing enthusiastic participation from the Indian diaspora and Sri Lankan citizens.

Organised by the High Commission of India in partnership with the Indian Cultural Association, the 5 km run was part of Seva Pakhwada, a fortnight dedicated to service and community engagement.

The High Commissioner of India, Santosh Jha, also administered Viksit Bharat pledge to everyone.

The run, themed “Run to Serve the Nation,” was part of a series of runs organised in more than 150 cities worldwide to mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to reinforce the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Over 1200 participants in Colombo celebrated not only India’s development journey but also the deep bonds of friendship between India and Sri Lanka. The event concluded with cultural performances of Indian music and dance, showcasing shared traditions and the spirit of togetherness.