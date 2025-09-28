US: 3 dead, many injured as gunman on boat fires at restaurant in North Carolina

Last Updated on September 28, 2025 9:14 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

In US, three people lost their lives and several others were injured after an assailant opened fire from a boat near a waterfront restaurant in North Carolina.

Authorities confirmed that a total of seven individuals were shot during the attack. including three who were pronounced dead at the scene, while the remaining were rushed to nearby hospitals.

City Manager stated that the suspect’s boat approached the restaurant before gunfire erupted into the crowd. The vessel then quickly fled the scene, prompting an active search by law enforcement.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward.