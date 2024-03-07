FreeCurrencyRates.com

US: Republican Nikki Haley bows out of Presidential race making Trump last party candidate

In the United States, Nikki Haley has suspended her presidential campaign, making former president Donald Trump the last Republican left in the race. The development comes after President Joe Biden and Trump swept the state primaries that were held on Super Tuesday. They will now settle scores in a rematch in November.

Haley, the former South Carolina governor and Trump’s ambassador to the UN, bowed out a day after Super Tuesday, when Trump beat her soundly in 14 of 15 Republican nominating contests. Haley said she wished Trump well but said it was up to him to earn the votes of those in their party and beyond it who did not support him.

