US Prez Joe Biden announces launch of China task force to counter challenges posed by Beijing

AMN/ WEB DESK

US President Joe Biden has announced the launch of a new China task force that will provide recommendations on military strategy to the Department of Defense, DoD to counter growing challenges posed by Beijing.

Delivering speech at the Pentagon, President Biden said, the task force will work quickly, drawing on civilian and military experts across the department. He said, the task force will provide recommendations to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on key priorities and decision points to facilitate a strong path forward on China-related matters.

Mr. Biden said, the US needs to meet the growing challenges posed by China to keep peace and defend its interests in the Indo-Pacific and globally. He said, the new panel will look at strategy and operational concepts, technology, and force posture.

The 15-member task force will have a broad portfolio, including defense strategy, Chinese technology and intelligence, and U.S. alliances and partnerships in Asia.

