Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US President Trump to speak with Russian & Ukrainian Presidents to push for ceasefire deal

May 18, 2025

US President Donald Trump will speak separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tomorrow to push for a ceasefire deal between the two countries.

In a social media post, Mr. Trump said that the discussions will focus on ending the “bloodbath” that is claiming the lives of over 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers each week. He added that trade-related issues will also be addressed.

Earlier on Friday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul, Türkiye, and agreed to hold a new round of negotiations. A key outcome of the two-hour talks was an agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange, involving 1,000 individuals from each side.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

BNP slams Yunus for appointing a foreign national as Bangladesh’s national security adviser

May 18, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

United States: One dead, five injured in California blast

May 18, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel Launches Major Ground Offensive in Gaza; Over 100 Killed in Airstrikes

May 18, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Dy Chairman, Rajya Sabha Harivansh Leads Indian Delegation to Pope Leo XIV’s Inauguration at Vatican

18 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

EOS-09 मिशन हुआ फेल, ISRO प्रमुख बोले ‘हम वापसी करेंगे’

18 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत ने बांग्लादेश से रेडीमेड गारमेंट्स और प्रोसेस्ड फूड की एंट्री पर लगाया बैन

18 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

वैश्विक अनिश्चितताओं के बावजूद भारत के सी- फूड निर्यात में उछाल

18 May 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!