US President Trump to speak with Russian & Ukrainian Presidents to push for ceasefire deal

US President Donald Trump will speak separately with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tomorrow to push for a ceasefire deal between the two countries.

In a social media post, Mr. Trump said that the discussions will focus on ending the “bloodbath” that is claiming the lives of over 5,000 Russian and Ukrainian soldiers each week. He added that trade-related issues will also be addressed.

Earlier on Friday, Russian and Ukrainian delegations met in Istanbul, Türkiye, and agreed to hold a new round of negotiations. A key outcome of the two-hour talks was an agreement on a large-scale prisoner exchange, involving 1,000 individuals from each side.