BNP slams Yunus for appointing a foreign national as Bangladesh’s national security adviser

May 18, 2025

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Salahuddin Ahmed strongly criticized the Chief Adviser of the Interim Government, Professor Yunus, for appointing a foreign national as Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser.

Mr. Ahmed asked how can the Bangladesh Army submit security-related reports to a foreign citizen.

He also accused the Interim Government of attempting to turn Bangladesh into a battlefield under the pretext of a humanitarian corridor for the Rohingyas.

On April 09, the Interim Government headed by Yunus appointed Khalilur Rahman, the chief adviser’s high representative on Rohingya issues, as the national security adviser of Bangladesh.

Last week, BNP’s senior leader Mirza Abbas also slammed the interim government for its decision to provide a human corridor to Myanmar’s Rakhine state. He accused the Interim Government of serving the interests of others rather than the country’s people.

