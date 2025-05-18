United States: One dead, five injured in California blast

AMN/ WEB DESK

In the US, a person has been killed and five others injured in an explosion outside a fertility clinic in the city of Palm Springs, California.

The blast caused significant damage, impacting multiple buildings across several blocks. According to law enforcement officials, the individual believed to be responsible for the explosion died at the scene.

During a press conference last evening, Akil Davis, an FBI officer, described the incident as an intentional act of terrorism.

Authorities have urged the public to avoid the area, which remains an active emergency zone as the investigation continues.