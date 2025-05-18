Israel Launches Major Ground Offensive in Gaza; Over 100 Killed in Airstrikes

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israel launched extensive new ground operations in the Gaza Strip while airstrikes in a new offensive killed at least 103 people. The hospital sources and medics said Israeli offensives overnight and today forced northern Gaza’s main hospital to close. Israel yesterday launched the offensive – the largest since it shattered a ceasefire in March – pressuring Hamas to agree to a temporary ceasefire, one that would free hostages from Gaza but wouldn’t necessarily end the war. Hamas says it wants a full withdrawal of Israeli forces and a pathway to ending the war as part of any deal. Israel’s military, which recently called up tens of thousands of reservists, said that the ground operations are throughout the north and south of the Palestinian territory.

Before the announcement, airstrikes killed more than 48 people in and around the southern city of Khan Younis, some hitting houses and tents sheltering displaced people, according to Nasser Hospital, which said that it struggled to count the dead because of the condition of the bodies. In northern Gaza, a strike on a home in the built-up Jabaliya refugee camp killed nine members of a family, according to the Gaza Health Ministry’s emergency services. Another strike on a residence in Jabaliya killed 10, including seven children and a woman, according to the civil defence, which operates under the Hamas-run government.

Israel’s military had no immediate comment. Its statement announcing the ground operations said preliminary strikes over the past week killed dozens of militants and struck more than 670 targets. Israel blames civilian casualties on Hamas because the militant group operates from civilian areas.