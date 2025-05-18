Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Mexican Navy Ship hit Brooklyn Bridge; 2 Dead, 19 Injured

May 18, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

A massive Mexican navy sailing ship making a festive visit to New York hit the Brooklyn Bridge last evening, killing two people and injuring 19 others. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vessel involved was the Mexican Navy ship Cuauhtemoc, carrying 277 people, with four of those injured in critical condition, said Adams. Adams attributed the collision to a mechanical mishap.

A police department official said that all of the injured were on board and no one fell into the water. Videos posted on social media reveal that the ship’s 147-foot masts were clearly too tall to pass safely under the bridge. Following the collision, the New York Police Department has warned that people should avoid the areas around the Brooklyn Bridge due to the ongoing investigation, heavy traffic and a significant emergency response presence.

