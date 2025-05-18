At least 27 killed, dozens injured in powerful storms and tornadoes in US

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 27 people have lost their lives and dozens more have been injured as powerful storms and tornadoes tore through parts of Kentucky, Missouri, and several other states. Kentucky has been the worst-affected, with 18 confirmed fatalities and several people in critical condition, mostly in the southeastern region.

Missouri and Virginia also reported casualties, with severe storms and falling trees causing more damage. In Missouri alone, more than 5,000 homes are believed to have been damaged. Authorities have declared states of emergency in the hardest-hit areas and warned that the number of casualties may continue to rise as rescue operations progress.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. experiences approximately 1,200 tornadoes each year, making it one of the most tornado-prone countries in the world.