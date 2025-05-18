Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

At least 27 killed, dozens injured in powerful storms and tornadoes in US

May 18, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 27 people have lost their lives and dozens more have been injured as powerful storms and tornadoes tore through parts of Kentucky, Missouri, and several other states. Kentucky has been the worst-affected, with 18 confirmed fatalities and several people in critical condition, mostly in the southeastern region.

Missouri and Virginia also reported casualties, with severe storms and falling trees causing more damage. In Missouri alone, more than 5,000 homes are believed to have been damaged. Authorities have declared states of emergency in the hardest-hit areas and warned that the number of casualties may continue to rise as rescue operations progress.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. experiences approximately 1,200 tornadoes each year, making it one of the most tornado-prone countries in the world.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh tribunal asks Ex PM Sheikh Hasina to return within 7 days to face trial

Jun 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Khaleda’s BNP urges Yunus to inform EC of February polls plan

Jun 16, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Heavy rain continues to lash Kerala

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

HEALTH PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Aspirin and India’s Heart Health Strategy: One Size Doesn’t Fit All

16 June 2025 11:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत आपदा प्रबंधन क्षेत्र में वैश्विक नेता बनने की ओर अग्रसर है: गृह मंत्री अमित शाह

16 June 2025 11:06 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के मुद्दे राजनीतिक हितों से परे हैं: जगदीप धनखड़

16 June 2025 11:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh tribunal asks Ex PM Sheikh Hasina to return within 7 days to face trial

16 June 2025 10:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!