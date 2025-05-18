Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Romania Begins Presidential Runoff Between George Simion and Nicusor Dan

May 18, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Romanian voters started casting ballots today in a decisive presidential runoff, which pits George Simion, leader of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians, against Nicusor Dan, the mayor of Bucharest. The election marks the second round of a rerun after the 2024 presidential results were annulled due to allegations of irregular campaigning practices and foreign interference.

According to Romania’s Permanent Electoral Authority, over 18 million registered voters are expected to cast their ballots at 18,979 polling stations across the country.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) and will close at 9 p.m. (1800 GMT), with preliminary results expected late at night or early tomorrow morning.

