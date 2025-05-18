IMF Adds 11 More Conditions to Pakistan Bailout, flags tensions with India as big risk

AMN/ WEB DESK

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slapped 11 new conditions on Pakistan for the release of the next tranche of its bailout programme and warned that tensions with India could heighten risks to the scheme’s fiscal, external, and reform goals. As per a media report, the IMF slapped 11 more conditions on Pakistan, taking the total conditions to 50.

The new conditions imposed on Pakistan include the parliamentary approval of a new 17.6 trillion rupee budget, an increase in the debt servicing surcharge on electricity bills and lifting restrictions on the import of more than three-year-old used cars. The Staff Level report, which the IMF released yesterday, also said that rising tensions between India and Pakistan, if sustained or deteriorate further, could heighten risks to the fiscal, external and reform goals of the programme.